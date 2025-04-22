China, Indonesia hold First Ministerial Meeting of Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:41, April 22, 2025

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun chair the First Ministerial Meeting of China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue, together with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Indonesia held the First Ministerial Meeting of Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue in Beijing on Monday.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun chaired the meeting, together with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

Wang said the two heads of state have met twice in the past year, and jointly outlined a blueprint for the development of China-Indonesia relations in the new era. Under the personal attention of the two heads of state, China and Indonesia have established and launched the Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue, he added.

Noting that this is the first Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue between China and a foreign country, Wang said it reflects the high level of strategic mutual trust between the two countries, and also further enriches the connotation of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future with regional and global impact.

Wang called on the two sides to push bilateral relations to higher level, under the strategic guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Dong said China is willing to work with Indonesia to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries and build a new pattern of defense and security cooperation characterized by deeper strategic mutual trust, better institutional frameworks, more robust coordination, and stronger foundation in addressing challenges.

Sugiono noted that Indonesia is willing to work with China to further strengthen political mutual trust, enhance exchanges at all levels, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen communication and collaboration within multilateral frameworks.

Sjafrie expressed Indonesia's willingness to enhance cooperation with China in fields including defense and maritime security to maintain regional peace and stability.

The two sides engaged in in-depth communication on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

After the meeting, Wang and Sugiono signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing a comprehensive strategic dialogue mechanism between the Chinese and Indonesian governments.

During the meeting, the two sides signed documents on cooperation in maritime security and other areas.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference, jointly attended by Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, after the First Ministerial Meeting of China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2025. They chaired the meeting together in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono sign a memorandum of understanding on establishing a comprehensive strategic dialogue mechanism between the Chinese and Indonesian governments after the First Ministerial Meeting of China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2025. Wang and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun chaired the meeting with Sugiono and Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun chair the First Ministerial Meeting of China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue, together with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)