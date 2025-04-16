China's top political advisor meets deputy speaker of People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:35, April 16, 2025

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Eddy Soeparno, deputy speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Eddy Soeparno, deputy speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that China and Indonesia enjoy profound traditional friendship, and under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Indonesia relations have entered a new stage of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

He said China is willing to work with Indonesia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen strategic coordination, jointly carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, and make a greater contribution to the development, prosperity and stability of the region and the world.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen exchanges with the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia and make new contributions to the building of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future, Wang added.

Soeparno expressed his willingness to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation, push bilateral relations to a new level and make positive contributions to world peace and stability.

He said the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPPCC National Committee to add impetus to practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields and friendship between the two peoples.

