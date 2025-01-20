CPC delegation visits Indonesia

Xinhua) 08:35, January 20, 2025

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Prabowo Subianto, president of Indonesia and general chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 16, 2025. A delegation of the CPC, led by Liu Jianchao, visited Indonesia from Thursday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Indonesia from Thursday to Sunday.

During the visit, Liu held talks with Indonesian political leaders, including Prabowo Subianto, president of Indonesia and general chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party, Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle and former president, Bahlil Lahadalia, chairman of the Golkar Party and minister of energy and mineral resources.

The discussions focused on implementing the key consensuses reached by leaders of the two countries, advancing the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and deepening inter-party and practical cooperation.

Liu also delivered a speech at the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia, where he introduced the reform measures determined at the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and elaborated on China's Asia policy.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers a speech at the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2025. A delegation of the CPC, led by Liu Jianchao, visited Indonesia from Thursday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

