Indonesian, Chinese educational institutions collaborate to train skilled workers in Indonesia

December 18, 2024

JAKARTA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China-Indonesia Industry-Education Integration Community was launched here on Wednesday, aiming to train skilled workers in Indonesia that can fit the needs of the future industries.

The collaboration was jointly initiated by the State University of Jakarta (UNJ), Wuxi Institute of Technology and the China-Indonesia Cultural and Educational Exchange Association.

"The need for human resources in Indonesia is high. We need specific preparation for what the industries need. For Indonesia, the collaboration is an opportunity to prepare our human resources," Indonesian Minister of Labor Yassierli said in the launching of the collaboration at the UNJ campus.

Rector of the UNJ, Komarudin, said that one of the realizations of the collaboration was by establishing an association consisting of high education institutions from China and Indonesia. Then, there will be training for Indonesian students to be able to work in Chinese companies.

"This is a big opportunity. Industries in Indonesia need human resources, but they find it difficult to find talents that fit their standards. That is why this collaboration is a good initiative," Komarudin said.

