Chinese premier meets with Indonesian president in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:01, November 11, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Beijing on Saturday.

Li said that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Indonesia relations have continued to improve steadily and entered a new stage of jointly building a community with a shared future.

China is willing to always be a good neighbor and partner of Indonesia, jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust and expand practical cooperation, to provide solid support for the two countries to jointly pursue the path of modernization and contribute more to the development, prosperity and stability of the region and the world at large, he said.

Li called on the two sides to strengthen the synergy of development strategies, further expand the scale of bilateral trade and investment, and explore the potential of cooperation on green minerals, photovoltaic wind power, digital economy, marine scientific research and environmental protection, to add more impetus to the two countries' respective development.

China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Indonesia on multilateral platforms such as the UN, practice true multilateralism, safeguard international equity and justice, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, he noted.

Prabowo said that Indonesia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, believes that issues related to Xinjiang are China's internal affairs, and supports China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty.

Indonesia is willing to take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year as an opportunity to intensify exchanges with China at all levels, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, strengthen key projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung Highspeed Railway, and intensify exchanges in humanities fields such as education and tourism, he noted.

Indonesia greatly appreciates China's important role and contribution in safeguarding international equity and justice, promoting the development of the Global South, and safeguarding the interests of developing countries, and looks forward to continuing to strengthen communication and cooperation with China on international and regional affairs, Prabowo said.

