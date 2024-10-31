Indonesian embassy celebrates 79th Independence Day in Beijing

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong (middle) attends a reception held by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in China to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Quanjiao)

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in China hosted a reception to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence in Beijing on Oct. 30, 2024.

The event was attended by Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, and diplomats from various countries.

In his speech, Oratmangun stated, "We are optimistic that under the new administration, relations between Indonesia and China will continue to grow stronger, fostering cooperation that benefits both our nations in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchange."

Oratmangun emphasized that China remains one of Indonesia's key investors, making significant contributions in renewable energy, infrastructure, health, and transportation over the past five years.

Looking ahead, he noted that Indonesia and China will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025. "I am confident that our governments, countries, and people will continue to foster an ever-closer and more strategic relationship," he concluded.

Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesian ambassador to China delivers a speech at a reception to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Quanjiao)

Photo shows music and dance performances staged at a reception to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Quanjiao)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows traditional Indonesian costumes displayed at a reception to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Quanjiao)

Photo shows music and dance performances staged at a reception to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence on Tuesday in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wang Quanjiao)

