Chinese vice president meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Xinhua) 09:46, October 21, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2024. At the invitation of the Indonesian government, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will attend the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Oct. 20 and visit Indonesia from Oct. 19 to 21. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

JAKARTA, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on Saturday.

At the invitation of the Indonesian government, Han, as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will attend the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday and visit Indonesia from Saturday to Monday.

Han pointed out that the past 10 years have witnessed high-level development of China-Indonesia relations, and the two heads of state have jointly led the upgrading of China-Indonesia relations into a new era of building a community with a shared future.

Han said China is willing to work with Indonesia to carry forward the fine tradition of bilateral friendship and cooperation, deepen all-round strategic coordination, jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, ensure smooth operation of major cooperation projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, continuing to write a new chapter of solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit.

It is hoped and believed that President Joko will, as always, support the development of bilateral relations and contribute to carrying forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, Han said.

Joko said that in recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China has been developing with sound momentum and bilateral cooperation has achieved fruitful results.

Noting the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is a landmark cooperation project between the two countries and a symbol of their friendship, Joko said Indonesia is willing to make joint efforts with China to continue to ensure efficient operation of the railway.

Indonesia attaches great importance to developing relations with China, he said, noting that under the leadership of the new Indonesian government, bilateral relations will continue to be lifted to new levels.

