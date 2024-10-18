Chinese vice president to attend inauguration of Indonesian president, visit Indonesia, Brunei

Xinhua) 16:29, October 18, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Indonesian government, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as the special representative of President Xi Jinping, will attend the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Oct. 20 and visit Indonesia from Oct. 19 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

At the invitation of the Brunei government, Han will visit Brunei from Oct. 21 to 23, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)