Home>>
Chinese vice president to attend inauguration of Indonesian president, visit Indonesia, Brunei
(Xinhua) 16:29, October 18, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Indonesian government, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as the special representative of President Xi Jinping, will attend the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Oct. 20 and visit Indonesia from Oct. 19 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
At the invitation of the Brunei government, Han will visit Brunei from Oct. 21 to 23, Mao said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Flagship BRI project in Indonesia marks anniversary
- Indonesia welcomes more investment from China: official
- China to continue deepening all-round strategic cooperation with Indonesia: Chinese FM
- Indonesia eyes China's agricultural technology for achieving food self-sufficiency
- Indonesia to hold investment promotion event in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.