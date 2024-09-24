China to continue deepening all-round strategic cooperation with Indonesia: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 15:18, September 24, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Monday that China is ready to continue deepening all-round strategic cooperation with Indonesia.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment in New York.

The Chinese side is willing to work with Indonesia to follow the strategic guidance of their leaders, continue deepening all-round strategic cooperation, lift the building of a community with a shared future to new heights, and assist each other in their respective process of modernization, he said.

China looks forward to working with Indonesia to advance economic and trade investment cooperation and operate the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in a high-quality manner, making it a road of development and happiness that carries the friendship between the two countries, Wang said, calling on both sides to jointly resist unilateralism and protectionism.

Luhut said that Indonesia is committed to a friendly policy toward China and will push for greater development in bilateral relations.

While operating flagship projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, Indonesia hopes to open up new areas of cooperation with China, such as traditional Chinese medicine, seaweed industrialization, and key minerals, Luhut said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)