China-Indonesia cooperation expands job opportunities for Indonesian language graduates

Xinhua) 15:08, September 02, 2024

NANNING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- As the 21st China-ASEAN Expo approaches, teachers and students of Guangxi University of Foreign Languages are working hard to enhance their language skills in various ASEAN language classrooms.

They are focusing on topics such as the expo and summit overview, ASEAN culture and foreign reception etiquette to prepare for their volunteer roles during the event.

"The China-ASEAN Expo serves as a 'training ground' for language learners. Through this platform, students can fully showcase their professional abilities and gain a clearer understanding of their future career plans," said Chen Yanni (Jennifer), an Indonesian foreign teacher at the university.

She emphasized that serving at the expo complements teaching as the school creates practical scenarios related to reception and translation services for the event. This approach helps students better appreciate the languages and cultures of these countries.

Over the years, with the deepening of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), economic and cultural exchanges between China and Indonesia have continuously strengthened. The close cooperation between the two countries in language education, cultural exchange and economic collaboration has broadened the employment opportunities for students majoring in the Indonesian language.

"In recent years, the employment rate of students majoring in Indonesian at our school has been quite good. Some outstanding students have even received offers from employers before their graduation," Chen said.

She noted that with growing cooperation between China and Indonesia, many Chinese companies are focusing on the Indonesian market, establishing branches, or engaging in business collaborations, leading to significant demand for Indonesian language professionals.

"Many students have joined the overseas business departments of companies like Haier, Xiaomi and China Railway, earning substantial incomes," Chen said.

Han Rongmei, a graduate of the Indonesian language program at Yunnan Minzu University in southwest China's Yunnan Province, now works as a business translator at BTR New Materials Group Co., Ltd. (Indonesian BTR). She believes that the rapid growth of the global new energy and chemical materials sectors, combined with Indonesia's rich mineral resources, has prompted the Indonesian government to actively support Chinese investment, thereby attracting numerous Chinese companies to enter the Indonesian market and launch projects.

"The job market for Indonesian language graduates is quite promising, with good employment conditions. Many students sign tripartite agreements with companies during their studies, allowing them to start working in Indonesia immediately after graduation," Han said.

As China continues to expand its visa-free policies and international flights steadily resume, business negotiations and tourism are rapidly recovering. On global social media platforms, "China Travel" has quickly become a hot topic, sparking widespread discussion among netizens. This renewed interest in inbound tourism has driven a surge in demand for specialized language services.

During the summer tourism peak, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with its proximity to Southeast Asia, has emerged as a popular destination for many ASEAN tourists. As a result, guides fluent in less common languages, such as Indonesian and Thai, have become increasingly valuable and are in high demand.

"In the long term, cultural exchanges and personnel interactions between countries will become more frequent, fostering the growth of related industries. Sectors that facilitate exchange and trade cooperation are expected to benefit significantly," said He Dan, head of Guangxi-based Blue Whale International Travel Agency.

In recent years, Indonesian language education in China has shown remarkable flexibility and adaptability, evolving with the times. The curriculum now aligns closely with the shifting landscape of economic and cultural exchanges between China and Indonesia, resulting in the development of a skilled and passionate cohort of Indonesian language professionals.

"With the increasing demand in the job market for versatile talents, many employers are not only evaluating the language skills of students but also placing importance on their knowledge in areas such as law and management," Chen said.

She noted that currently, higher education institutions in China are actively developing training models for interdisciplinary talents. For instance, Guangxi University of Foreign Languages has partnered with Southwest University of Political Science and Law to offer an undergraduate program combining ASEAN languages and legal studies, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of students in the job market.

According to Lei Xiaohua, a researcher at the Southeast Asia Research Institute of the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, Guangxi benefits from its openness to neighboring ASEAN countries and is strategically positioned amidst the upgrading of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

More professionals skilled in less widely spoken languages, such as Indonesian, will contribute significantly to education, trade and investment between China and ASEAN, playing a crucial role in advancing economic cooperation, Lei noted.

