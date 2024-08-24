China, Indonesia agree to deepen cooperation at joint commission meeting in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The fifth meeting of the China-Indonesia Governmental Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation was held in Beijing on Friday, with the two sides reaching wide consensus on deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China is willing to work together with Indonesia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and continuously elevate the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future to a new level.

Wang said the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC has made arrangements for further deepening reforms comprehensively and promoting Chinese modernization, which will bring new opportunities for China-Indonesia cooperation and regional development.

He said both sides need to persist with four things continuously. The first is deepening high-level exchanges, strengthening strategic communication, and preparing for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year. The second is consolidating strategic mutual trust, firmly supporting each other in safeguarding core interests. The third is expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, deepening strategic alignment, and using the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative to lead practical cooperation and upgrade its quality. The fourth is enhancing mutual understanding and friendship, improving the facilitation of personnel exchanges, and encouraging exchanges between the youth, think tanks and media.

Noting that China has become one of Indonesia's most important strategic partners, Retno Marsudi said Indonesia greatly appreciates the solid mutual trust and profound friendship established with China.

Taking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity, Indonesia will closely cooperate with China on multilateral affairs, practice multilateralism, and strengthen South-South cooperation, she said.

The two sides agreed to tap the potential for cooperation on new-energy vehicles, lithium batteries, photovoltaic and the digital economy, expand two-way investment, agricultural and food cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and work together to improve global governance and safeguard the common interests of the Global South countries.

