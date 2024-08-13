FM spokesperson's remarks on First Senior Officials' Meeting of China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and Indonesia, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong and Deputy Director of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission Zhang Baoqun will lead a delegation to Jakarta on Aug. 12 to attend the first Senior Officials' Meeting of the China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue, launched in 2023, is the first 2+2 ministerial dialogue set up between China and other countries.

During the Senior Officials' Meeting, the two sides will exchange views on China-Indonesia relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, the spokesperson said.

