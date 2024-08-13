FM spokesperson's remarks on First Senior Officials' Meeting of China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and Indonesia, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong and Deputy Director of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission Zhang Baoqun will lead a delegation to Jakarta on Aug. 12 to attend the first Senior Officials' Meeting of the China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
The China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue, launched in 2023, is the first 2+2 ministerial dialogue set up between China and other countries.
During the Senior Officials' Meeting, the two sides will exchange views on China-Indonesia relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, the spokesperson said.
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC delegation visits Indonesia
- China, Indonesia to jointly safeguard regional stability, prosperity
- Chinese, Indonesian firms mark mangrove conservation day with community event
- Indonesian Chinese teacher spreads her love for Chinese culture to more youngsters
- Indonesian musician strikes chord of friendship with China through music
- Chinese business leaders in Indonesia champion people-to-people ties
- How do Malaysians and Indonesians perceive China?
- Indonesia eyes 8 bln USD from durian trade to Chinese market
- China, Indonesia hold meeting of high-level dialogue cooperation mechanism
- Indonesia eyes Chinese market for inbound tourists
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.