Indonesian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:31, August 21, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will pay a visit to China from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
During Marsudi's visit, Wang, also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the 5th Meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia with her, the spokesperson said.
