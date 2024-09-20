Indonesia to hold investment promotion event in China

Xinhua) 10:20, September 20, 2024

JAKARTA, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's Ministry of Investment is expected to hold an investment promotion event on Sept. 24 in Nantong of east China's Jiangsu Province to promulgate investment environment, policies, and opportunities for both countries to boost mutual investment.

Officials from the ministry will lead a delegation of Indonesian businessmen to showcase key investment projects and engage in face-to-face discussions with Chinese entrepreneurs.

Some 50 Chinese companies from industries including textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, and shipbuilding, are expected to participate in the event.

Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and the largest economy in Southeast Asia. China is currently Indonesia's largest trading partner and the second-largest source of investment.

