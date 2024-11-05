Home>>
Indonesian president to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:42, November 05, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 8 to 10 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Indonesian embassy celebrates 79th Independence Day in Beijing
- Chinese vice president attends inauguration of Indonesian president, visits Indonesia
- Chinese vice president meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo
- Chinese vice president to attend inauguration of Indonesian president, visit Indonesia, Brunei
- Flagship BRI project in Indonesia marks anniversary
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.