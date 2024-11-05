Indonesian president to visit China

Xinhua) 10:42, November 05, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 8 to 10 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Tuesday.

