Chinese, Indonesian presidents pledge joint efforts to build community with shared future

Xinhua) 08:00, November 11, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2024. Xi held talks with Prabowo in Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Beijing on Saturday, expressing the readiness to work with the new Indonesian government to continue promoting self-improvement, solidarity and win-win cooperation among major developing countries.

Prabowo is in China for a state visit at the invitation of Xi.

Xi noted that Prabowo visited China in his first overseas trip right after he was elected in March and chose China as the first country to visit after taking office, which speaks volumes about the great importance he attaches to developing relations with China and demonstrates the high level and strategic nature of China-Indonesia relations.

Xi went on to point out that the adherence to strategic autonomy, mutual trust, mutual assistance, win-win cooperation, fairness and justice represents not only a summary of the experience in developing bilateral ties over the past decades, but also an important principle that should be followed for ensuring the sustained and stable development of bilateral relations in the future.

"China is willing to work with the new Indonesian government to build on past achievements, promote building a community with a shared future with regional and global influence, and continue to write a new chapter of seeking self-improvement via solidarity, and boosting coordination and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation among major developing countries," said Xi.

Xi stressed that the two sides should consolidate higher-level strategic mutual trust, increase high-level exchanges and cooperation between governments and legislative bodies and at the sub-national level, strengthen exchanges of governance experience, firmly support each other in exploring modernization paths suited to their national conditions, and firmly support each other in upholding respective core interests and major concerns.

Xi called on the two sides to further improve the layout of strategic cooperation and foster cooperation regarding the "five pillars" of politics, economy, people-to-people and cultural exchange, maritime affairs and security.

Xi urged the two sides to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, continue to operate well the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, advance cooperation on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project, strengthen cooperation in such areas as digital economy, advanced manufacturing and the circular economy, carry out joint maritime development, and continuously deepen all-round mutually beneficial cooperation.

China is also ready to work with Indonesia to build more projects for the benefit of the people, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in poverty reduction, medicine, grain cultivation and fisheries, provide support for the training of scientific personnel and the development of vocational education in Indonesia, and introduce more facilitation measures to expand personnel exchanges, Xi said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the next year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, Xi noted, adding that as major developing countries, emerging markets and major members of the Global South, China and Indonesia should jointly champion the Asian values featuring peace, cooperation, inclusiveness and integration, enrich the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit with the imperatives of the new era, lead countries in the Global South to unite and strengthen themselves, and steer global governance in a fairer and more equitable direction.

China is ready to carry out closer multilateral strategic coordination with Indonesia, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefit all, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Xi said.

Prabowo said that under the complex and volatile international situation, Indonesia hopes to work with China to further strengthen all-round strategic coordination, become closer comprehensive strategic partners, and build a community with a shared future that has regional and global influence.

Indonesia is willing to continue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with China, improve the "five pillars" cooperation framework, and strengthen all-round cooperation throughout the industrial chains in infrastructure, energy minerals, medicine, agriculture, housing, joint maritime development, food security and poverty reduction, he added.

Prabowo said Indonesia unequivocally adheres to the one-China principle, and firmly supports China in its efforts to maintain development and stability in Xinjiang. He also expressed appreciation for China in upholding fairness and justice on the Palestinian question.

Indonesia follows an independent and non-aligned foreign policy, and will not join any military alliance or "exclusive bloc" against a third party, Prabowo said, adding that the country is willing to enhance coordination with China in such multilateral frameworks as the G20, to make positive contributions to safeguarding the common interests of the Global South and promoting a multi-polar world.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as joint development, blue economy, water conservancy and mineral resources.

The two sides issued a joint statement on advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership and the China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2024. Xi held talks with Prabowo, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2024. Xi held talks with Prabowo in Beijing on Saturday. After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple documents on bilateral cooperation. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

