Xi congratulates Maia Sandu on reelection as president of Moldova

(Xinhua) 16:49, November 07, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Maia Sandu on her reelection as president of Moldova.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

