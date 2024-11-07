Home>>
Xi congratulates Maia Sandu on reelection as president of Moldova
(Xinhua) 16:49, November 07, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Maia Sandu on her reelection as president of Moldova.
