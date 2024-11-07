Xi urges Hubei to write its own chapter in Chinese modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a museum to learn about efforts to enhance the protection, research and use of cultural relics in Yunmeng County of Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province. Xi inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning, central China's Hubei Province, from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

WUHAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged central China's Hubei Province to forge ahead with the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, speed up efforts to build itself into a strategic fulcrum for the rise of the country's central region, and write its own chapter in Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in the province from Monday to Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, Xi visited an exhibition of ancient bamboo and wooden writing slips from the dynasties of Qin (221-207 BC) and Han (202 BC-AD 220) at a museum in Yunmeng County, the city of Xiaogan.

After learning about the content of the slips and their value, Xi stressed intensified archaeological research to provide a solid foundation for carrying forward fine traditional Chinese culture and boosting cultural confidence.

Before the invention of paper, bamboo and wooden slips were the primary writing medium in ancient China. They have been discovered in various parts of the country, offering a rare glimpse into the nation's time-honored history.

On Tuesday morning, Xi visited a vegetable farm in Jiayu County, the city of Xianning.

Noting that technological progress is essential for modern agricultural development, he urged local officials and residents to embrace technological advancements and further boost vegetable production to bring tangible benefits to more people.

He then traveled to a village in Jiayu to inspect local elderly care facilities and community services. He called for more targeted measures to address public concerns, with a focus on the needs of older people and children.

Xi visited a villager's home and talked with the family about their livelihood and access to medical and elderly care services.

As villagers bid him a fond farewell, Xi said that to advance Chinese modernization, efforts must be made to speed up rural revitalization. He encouraged the villagers to boost the economic returns of specialty industries and make their village more beautiful under the Party's leadership.

On Tuesday afternoon, Xi inspected the Wuhan Institute of Industrial Innovation and Development, where he learned about the achievements of the technological innovation supply chain platform and talked with researchers and business leaders.

He called on scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs to contribute to boosting the overall performance of China's innovation system and modernizing its industrial system.

On Wednesday morning, Xi was briefed on the work of the CPC provincial committee and the provincial government of Hubei, and he acknowledged the province's achievements.

Hubei should forge ahead to bring about new achievements in technological and industrial innovation, Xi said, noting that the province should enhance research to achieve more fruitful results in developing core technologies in key fields and develop new quality productive forces in accordance with its local conditions.

Xi stressed that restoring the eco-environment of the Yangtze River is a top priority.

He also said that Hubei needs to integrate itself comprehensively into the unified national market, promote the positive interplay and common development of businesses under all forms of ownership, and participate actively in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Hubei should strive to deliver in the integrated development of its urban and rural areas, as well as comprehensive rural revitalization, Xi said.

He urged the province to center on the metropolitan areas of Wuhan to advance the coordinated development of city clusters in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River.

He also called for efforts to consolidate and expand poverty alleviation achievements, accelerate the revitalization and development of old revolutionary base areas, and ensure the people's well-being through solid work on various fronts.

Xi underlined the importance of boosting cultural resource protection and the innovative development of the cultural sector, enhancing origin-tracing studies and exhibitions of the Yangtze River civilization, and developing the cultural tourism sector into a pillar industry.

Noting that the year 2024 will end in less than two months, Xi stressed the need to push forward with various work, especially the economic work, in an effective and solid manner, so as to deliver on the economic and social development goals for the whole year.

