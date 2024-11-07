Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to inaugural World Conference of Classics
(Xinhua) 13:05, November 07, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Thursday to the inaugural World Conference of Classics.
With the theme "Classical Civilizations and the Modern World," the conference opened in Beijing on the same day.
Xi noted that the conference, co-organized by China and Greece, along with the establishment of the Chinese School of Classical Studies in Athens, has created a new platform for civilizational exchange and mutual learning between China, Greece and other nations around the world.
