Xi urges promoting building of community with shared future with Malaysia

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing on Thursday, calling on the two sides to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties to promote and enrich the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Noting that China and Malaysia are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, Xi said the two countries have maintained close interactions and exchanges at all levels and advanced mutually beneficial cooperation with high quality on all fronts since Anwar's first China visit in March last year after taking office as prime minister, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China and Malaysia are both at crucial stages of national development and rejuvenation, Xi said.

"The two sides should take the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the China-Malaysia Year of Friendship as an opportunity to work together for a more concrete China-Malaysia community with a shared future, to help each other achieve their development goals, and to make new and greater contributions to regional prosperity and stability," said Xi.

Xi urged the two sides to develop a high-level strategic partnership, continue to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen exchanges on experience of governance, enhance political mutual trust, and firmly support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns. China supports Malaysia in upholding strategic independence and choosing a development path suited to its national conditions, he said.

Xi called on the two sides to synergize development strategies, deepen all-round and mutually beneficial cooperation, continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, jointly implement flagship projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks," foster new growth areas of cooperation including the digital economy, artificial intelligence and new energy, and explore the establishment of exchange and cooperation mechanisms for poverty reduction.

China welcomes the Malaysian side to make good use of the platform of the China International Import Expo to bring more Malaysian quality and specialty products to China, Xi said, adding that China is also willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Malaysia in higher education, culture, tourism, youth and local government, and strengthen bonds between the two peoples.

Xi said that, as important representatives of developing countries and emerging economies in Asia, China and Malaysia should strengthen communication and cooperation on international and regional issues, firmly support each other, jointly oppose protectionism, advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, push for the reform and improvement of the global governance system, and uphold international fairness, justice and the common interests of developing countries.

China supports Malaysia in assuming the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, and supports ASEAN centrality and strategic independence, to maintain the mainstream of regional cooperation in development, Xi added.

Hailing the important concepts and initiatives put forward by President Xi as the embodiment of wisdom and a sense of responsibility for the progress of human civilization and people's benefits, which represent the common wishes of the Global South, Anwar expressed the appreciation and support for Xi's vision and initiatives. He said the Malaysian government is committed to strengthening cooperation with China in such areas as information technology, digital economy and energy.

Anwar said Malaysia and China share the same ideas and similar positions on multiple major international and regional issues. Malaysia sticks to strategic independence, and is willing to maintain close multilateral coordination with China to help safeguard regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, he added.

