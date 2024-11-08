Xi to attend APEC meeting, G20 Summit, visit Peru, Brazil

Xinhua) 10:03, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima and pay a state visit to Peru from Nov. 13 to 17 at the invitation of President of the Republic of Peru Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

Xi will attend the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and pay a state visit to Brazil from Nov. 17 to 21 at the invitation of President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Hua said.

