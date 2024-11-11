How China and Indonesia are jointly building a prosperous future

A passenger takes selfie photos with a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train on a platform of Padalarang Station along the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Padalarang, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

In recent years, closer collaboration between China and Indonesia has produced enormous benefits for the people of both countries, which, under the guidance of the two countries' leaders, is set to reach new milestones amid deepening mutual trust.

JAKARTA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Following a China visit in his first foreign tour right after being elected Indonesian president in March, Prabowo Subianto is again in Beijing this week, choosing China as the first country to visit after taking office.

The visit speaks volumes about the great importance he attaches to developing relations with China and demonstrates the high level and strategic nature of China-Indonesia relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his talks with Prabowo on Saturday.

"China is willing to work with the new Indonesian government to build on past achievements, promote building a community with a shared future with regional and global influence, and continue to write a new chapter of seeking self-improvement via solidarity, and boosting coordination and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation among major developing countries," Xi said.

SPEEDING UP DEVELOPMENT

In October 2023, Xi and former Indonesian President Joko Widodo jointly inaugurated the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway, which has since become a hallmark of high-quality China-Indonesia cooperation.

"It was amazing," said Rengga Arista, a driver for the HSR, recalling his first ride on the high-speed train running at 350 km per hour.

Thanks to the guidance from Chinese instructors, he has now mastered the skills required to drive high-speed trains. "I'm very proud of what I've achieved," Arista said.

According to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture between Chinese and Indonesian enterprises that operates the HSR, the railway has transported over 5.79 million passengers in its first year, including 300,000 international travelers from 159 countries.

The railway has boosted the cultivation of local talent. Over the past year, 45,000 local technicians have received training in high-speed rail technology, including engineering, welding, and machinery, with support from the Chinese side.

The high-speed rail line has also invigorated local economies along its route. Once surrounded by rice paddies, Tegalluar Station in Bandung is now bustling with new businesses as residents set up food stalls and retail shops.

Among them is Siti Fatimah, who started a small kiosk at her 18-square-meter home near the station. "I had no income before I opened this shop. Now I can even earn more than my husband," she told Xinhua.

Driving along the route, Arista has witnessed the daily changes. "I'm increasingly confident in President Xi's vision of developing an economic belt around the HSR."

COMBATTING POVERTY

Poverty reduction has been a critical topic in discussions between Xi and Prabowo.

During their talks in Beijing this April, Xi said China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia to reduce and eradicate poverty.

Prabowo said the new Indonesian government stands ready to strengthen the alignment of the two countries' development strategies and push for more cooperation in poverty alleviation, which would benefit both peoples.

Both sides will adhere to the philosophy of people-centered development, agricultural and rural revitalization and modernization, and continuously improve the well-being of the two peoples, according to a joint statement released on Nov. 9 on advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership and the China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

In September, over a dozen Indonesian village chiefs visited Beijing and southwest China's Sichuan Province to learn from the country's experience of poverty alleviation.

Launched in 2019, the program has become a reputable grassroots platform for experience-sharing.

"I can feel the farmers' genuine joy and hospitality at the harvest festival," said Danton Ginting Munthe, an official of the Indonesian Ministry of Village, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration, as he toured a harvest festival in the suburbs of Beijing.

"China's approach of comprehensive participation in rural development by the government, businesses, universities and farmers is something we can definitely learn from," he said.

Ujang, a village head from Sukabumi city in West Java province, appreciated the two leaders' attention to poverty reduction.

"I hope the two countries will continue strengthening cooperation in fields like agriculture and regional economic development," he said.

Indonesian student Timothy Joseph Hutagaol (R) learns to make zongzi before this year's Dragon Boat Festival at Tianjin University in north China's Tianjin, June 6, 2024. (Tianjin University/Handout via Xinhua)

NURTURING FUTURE TALENT

At a recent job fair in Jakarta, crowds of local students eagerly lined up to look for job opportunities at Chinese companies operating in Indonesia.

"I hope my language skills will give me an edge and help me find a job that matches my major," said Eris Septiyani, a university student who has learned Chinese for over a year.

"As more Chinese companies invest in Indonesia, learning Chinese can help my career," he said.

According to the joint statement released on Saturday, both countries will encourage more students to study in each other's country and provide various kinds of scholarships.

Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesian ambassador to China, noted that the leaders of the two countries have frequently discussed collaboration in vocational education. He believed that as more Indonesian and Chinese universities establish partnerships, more cooperation opportunities will emerge in education and people-to-people exchange.

In Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia's two largest cities, young people are flocking to language centers and online courses to hone their Chinese skills.

Xaviera, 20, is one of them. She started learning Chinese three years ago and is now studying at Henan Polytechnic University in China.

"Living in China is both convenient and safe. I've made many friends here, and my understanding of China has deepened," said Xaviera, an enthusiastic lover of Chinese culture and history.

She believes that young people are key to developing Indonesia-China relations.

"I hope more young Indonesians will learn Chinese and that Chinese youth will also learn about Indonesian culture," she said. "Only by understanding each other can we bridge gaps and foster a sense of belonging in each other's countries."

