Indonesian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:25, November 11, 2024

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

