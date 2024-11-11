China's top legislator meets with Indonesian president in Beijing

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met on Saturday with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that in recent years, China-Indonesia relations have been operating at a high level, showing strong resilience and vitality, and setting a good example for major developing countries to seek common development, self-strengthening, and mutually beneficial win-win results.

China is ready to work with Indonesia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the good tradition of bilateral relations, and deepen all-round strategic cooperation at a higher level with the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future as the main line, he said.

Zhao added that the NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels and in various fields with the Indonesian legislature, strengthen coordination and cooperation under multilateral mechanisms to jointly safeguard the interests of the two countries and developing nations.

Noting that Indonesia attaches great importance to developing relations with China, Prabowo said that Indonesia is willing to firmly support each other and deepen exchanges and cooperation with China, including the legislative bodies, so as to push for the continuous development of bilateral relations and friendship between the two peoples.

