China-Indonesia business forum held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:26, November 11, 2024

Gao Yunlong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairperson of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, addresses a China-Indonesia business forum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Gao Yunlong, chairperson of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, attended a China-Indonesia business forum in Beijing on Sunday.

China is ready to work with Indonesia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and push for new achievements in bilateral trade and investment cooperation, Gao said.

China and Indonesia should set an example of win-win cooperation among developing countries, said Gao, also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Addressing the event, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto welcomed Chinese enterprises to invest in Indonesia, adding that he looked forward to closer bilateral cooperation to achieve common prosperity and development.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto addresses a China-Indonesia business forum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

