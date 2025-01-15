China, UNICEF strengthen cooperation on Indonesia's free meal program

Xinhua) 09:06, January 15, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong met with Maniza Zaman, the UNICEF representative in Indonesia, to discuss the China-UNICEF cooperation on Indonesia's free meal program on Monday.

Wang highlighted the agreement signed in December 2024 between the China International Development Cooperation Agency and UNICEF China on food supplementation and school feeding in Indonesia. He said this is the first cash-based aid project jointly implemented by China and UNICEF in Indonesia, further cementing China's commitment to supporting Indonesia's free meal program.

"The agreement is a key element of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership, as outlined in the Joint Statement on Promoting Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a China-Indonesia Community of Shared Future," he said.

Wang also emphasized China's steadfast support for the United Nations and noted that the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia would collaborate with UNICEF Indonesia to ensure the successful implementation of the program.

Maniza expressed her gratitude for China's support and looked forward to strengthening communication and exploring further cooperation opportunities.

