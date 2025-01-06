Interview: China plays vital role in promoting shared development, says Indonesian expert

Xinhua) 15:24, January 06, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- "Looking ahead to the coming years, I believe China will continue to play a vital role in maintaining global peace and promoting shared development," said Ayu Anastasya Rachman, an Indonesian international relations expert.

Rachman, director of the international affairs office at Indonesia's Bina Mandiri University of Gorontalo, highlighted China's significant contributions to global cooperation, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative, which she sees as emblematic of China's commitment to global connectivity and cooperation.

"These efforts, which emphasize mutual respect and non-interference, have the potential to create a more inclusive and stable international environment," she said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Rachman noted that China's reforms not only enhance its global influence but also bring significant benefits and opportunities to other nations.

"China's determination to deepen reform is evident in its ambition for innovation-led growth, improving governance systems, and tackling structural inefficiencies," she said.

She also stressed China's transition toward a greener and more digital economy, with a focus on technological self-reliance in critical areas like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

"For the world, I believe these reforms offer substantial opportunities," she said, highlighting China's growing middle class and leadership in renewable energy and green technologies as key areas for global collaboration.

Together with domestic efforts, China has also promoted high-level opening-up through measures such as easing market access, enhancing protections for foreign investors, and advocating for free trade, with initiatives like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

She noted that over the past year, China has announced eight initiatives to support Global South cooperation, eight actions to support global development, five cooperation frameworks with Arab states and 10 partnership actions for modernization with Africa.

These initiatives, she said, reflect China's commitment to fostering balanced and equitable global development.

Citing Africa as an example, Rachman underscored China's pledges during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

"China's pledge to create over 1 million jobs and provide around 51 billion U.S. dollars in financial support over the next three years demonstrates a practical and impactful approach to strengthening local economies and infrastructure, and it aligns closely with Africa's Agenda 2063 and the UN (United Nations) Sustainable Development Goals," she said.

Similarly, China's cooperation with Arab countries, which focuses on economic connectivity, trade expansion, and green innovation, will reinforce the vision of a China-Arab community with a shared future, further bridging the Global South and the developed world, said the expert.

"By emphasizing mutual respect, equality, and collaboration, China positions itself as both a reliable partner and a proactive contributor to global governance," she said.

