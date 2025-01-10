Indonesia offers tax incentives to strengthen investment ties with China's Hong Kong

Xinhua) 13:04, January 10, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia has pledged to provide various tax breaks for investors from China's Hong Kong who invest in the country, according to Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

Airlangga made the statement during his meeting with visiting Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Paul Chan on Wednesday.

"The government of Indonesia offers various fiscal incentives, such as tax holiday, tax allowance, and super deduction tax," Airlangga said.

"The various facilities provided enable business entities from Indonesia and Hong Kong to access a wider market and increase business efficiency," he added.

The minister encouraged investors from both sides to explore diverse investment opportunities in Indonesia.

For his part, Chan noted that Hong Kong could serve as Indonesia's potential partner in developing supply chain services.

As one of the largest financial services providers in Asia, Hong Kong sees various significant potential collaborations with Indonesia, especially in the financial sector, he said.

Chan praised Indonesia's robust economic performance and growing market despite global uncertainties.

"Indonesia has a conducive business environment and a surplus young population which can be the main factor that will strengthen investment cooperation," he said.

