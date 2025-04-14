China imports first batch of fresh coconuts from Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:16, April 14, 2025

FUZHOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The first 200-kilogram batch of fresh coconuts imported from Indonesia arrived in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province, on Saturday.

The arrival of the imported coconuts is the latest highlight of the deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and Indonesia this year, which marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In November 2024, the General Administration of Customs announced that it would allow imports of fresh coconuts from Indonesia that meet relevant requirements.

In recent years, China's coconut imports have shown an upward trend, and its import markets are becoming increasingly diversified, now including Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia. China's huge market demand provides broad export space for coconuts from Indonesia, which is one of the world's largest coconut producers.

According to customs statistics, the volume of bilateral trade between China and Indonesia exceeded 1 trillion yuan (about 138.72 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time in 2024. In January and February 2025, that volume totaled 172.57 billion yuan, up 4.7 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)