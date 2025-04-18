Home>>
First Ministerial Meeting of China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue to be held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:14, April 18, 2025
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The First Ministerial Meeting of China-Indonesia Joint Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue will be held in Beijing on April 21, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun will chair the meeting, the spokesperson said.
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin will attend the meeting in China, the spokesperson said.
