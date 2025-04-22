Chinese VP meets Indonesian FM

Xinhua) 09:13, April 22, 2025

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in Beijing on Monday.

Han said that last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto reached an important consensus on building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future that has regional and global influence, pointing out the direction for the development of bilateral relations.

China is willing to work with Indonesia to adhere to the guidance of the two heads of state, strengthen strategic alignment, enhance multilateral collaboration, promote the China-Indonesia community with a shared future to reach new heights continuously, and make greater contributions to the modernization processes of both countries as well as the prosperity and development of the region and the world, Han said.

Sugiono said Indonesia is willing to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, firmly defend multilateralism, jointly address risks and challenges, and promote the greater development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

