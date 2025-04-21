Home>>
Chinese scientists unveil 3D printing robot for 'Lunar soil brick'
(Ecns.cn) 15:28, April 21, 2025
A scientist displays a "lunar brick" at China's deep space exploration laboratory, April 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jun)
Chinese scientists invented a 3D-printing robot to print houses using lunar soil.
A scientist inspects displays a 3D-printing robot for "lunar bricks"at China's deep space exploration laboratory, April 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jun)
A 3D-printing robot for "lunar bricks" is displayed at China's deep space exploration laboratory, April 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jun)
