We Are China

Chinese scientists unveil 3D printing robot for 'Lunar soil brick'

Ecns.cn) 15:28, April 21, 2025

A scientist displays a "lunar brick" at China's deep space exploration laboratory, April 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jun)

Chinese scientists invented a 3D-printing robot to print houses using lunar soil.

A scientist inspects displays a 3D-printing robot for "lunar bricks"at China's deep space exploration laboratory, April 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jun)

A 3D-printing robot for "lunar bricks" is displayed at China's deep space exploration laboratory, April 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jun)

A scientist inspects displays a 3D-printing robot for "lunar bricks"at China's deep space exploration laboratory, April 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jun)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)