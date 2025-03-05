China to allocate greater share of sci-tech expenditures to basic research: report

Xinhua) 09:43, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will allocate a greater share of science and technology expenditures to basic research, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

