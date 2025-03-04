China reports vibrant sci-tech voluntary services sector

Xinhua) 08:28, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's volunteer sci-tech services sector is full of vigor and vitality, with significant numbers of volunteers and related teams, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).

More than 5.2 million sci-tech volunteers have registered on the country's various science and technology volunteer services platforms, according to statistics from CAST.

Across the country, there are more than 110,000 sci-tech volunteer service teams, and more than 300,000 related activities are carried out annually.

In recent years, China's sci-tech voluntary services sector has entered a new stage of vigorous development. Focusing on the country's development strategy, sci-tech volunteers and voluntary service organizations play active roles in sci-tech consultation, promotion and education, and in fields such as free clinical treatment and social services, according to CAST.

The number of free sci-tech museums in China increased from 92 in 2015 to 409 in 2024, an average annual increase of 35, per CAST statistics.

