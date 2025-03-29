China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:58, March 29, 2025

Visitors experience an immersive exhibition during the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows the Shougang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Students experience VR devices during the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A student experiences a VR device during a science fiction carnival of the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor experiences an XR interactive game during the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Students are seen at a science fiction carnival during the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A student interacts with a mechanical arm during a science fiction carnival of the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows an artistic installation during the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors watch an aircraft model during a science fiction carnival of the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors experience an immersive exhibition during the China Science Fiction Convention 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. The China Science Fiction Convention 2025 kicked off in Beijing on Friday, with opening ceremony, forums, competition events, industry promotional events and mass activities scheduled. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

