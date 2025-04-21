We Are China

Flowers bloom in China

Xinhua) 10:26, April 21, 2025

A tourist takes photos of peach blossoms in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A tourist poses for photos amid peach blossoms in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

This photo shows peach blossoms in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

This photo shows cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People enjoy cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A citizen takes photos of cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A citizen poses for photos under cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

