Flowers bloom in China
A tourist takes photos of peach blossoms in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A tourist poses for photos amid peach blossoms in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
This photo shows peach blossoms in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
This photo shows cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo shows cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People enjoy cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A citizen takes photos of cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A citizen poses for photos under cherry blossoms in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
