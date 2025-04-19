2025 Shanghai Int'l Flower Show opens in E China

Xinhua) 09:29, April 19, 2025

People enjoy themselves at a venue of the 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show in Huangpu District of east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People view an installation decorated with flowers at Shanghai Botanical Garden in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People walk past the mascot of the 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show at a venue of the show in Huangpu District of east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A foreign tourist poses for photos with flowers at a venue of the 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show in Huangpu District of east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People take photos with Chinese roses at Shanghai Botanical Garden in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People view an installation decorated with flowers at Shanghai Botanical Garden in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People pose for photos with flowers at a sub-venue of the 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show in Pudong of east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A woman poses for photos with a pet dog in front of flowers at a sub-venue of the 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show in Huangpu District of east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People take photos with Chinese roses at Shanghai Botanical Garden in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2025. The 2025 Shanghai International Flower Show opened on Friday with two main venues, five sub-venues and 15 exhibition spots across the city. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

