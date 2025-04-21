China opposes any deal at expense of its interests: MOFCOM on US plans to ‘isolate’ China with tariff negotiations

In response to a question regarding media reports that said the US plans to use ongoing tariff negotiations to pressure its trading partners into limiting their dealings with China in exchange for reductions in US trade and tariff barriers, a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) stated on Monday that the ministry is aware of the reports. This represents the implementation of hegemonic politics and unilateral bullying in the realm of trade and economic cooperation under the guise of “reciprocity.”

Appeasement behavior will not bring peace, nor will compromise earn respect. Pursuing short-term, self-serving interests by harming others’ interests in exchange for so-called “exemptions” is akin to making a pact with the tiger for its skin – it will ultimately leave all parties empty-handed, harming others without benefiting oneself, the spokesperson said.

The Wall Street Journal reported the Trump administration’s plans on April 15, citing people with knowledge of the conversations. The report said that “the idea is to extract commitments from US trading partners to isolate China’s economy in exchange for reductions in trade and tariff barriers imposed by the White House.”

The spokesperson emphasized that China respects all parties' rights to resolve their economic and trade differences with the US through consultations on an equal footing. China believes that all parties should stand on the side of fairness and justice regarding “reciprocal tariffs,” uphold historical correctness, and defend international economic and trade rules as well as the multilateral trading system.

“In particular, China is firmly opposed to any party striking a deal at the expense of the Chinese side. If such a situation arises, China will never accept it and will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner. China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests,” the spokesperson stressed.

In the face of the onslaught of unilateralism and protectionism, no one can stand alone. Once international trade returns to the “law of the jungle,” all countries will be reduced to victims. China is willing to strengthen solidarity and coordination with all parties, join hands to deal with them, jointly resist unilateral bullying, safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, and defend international justice, according to the spokesperson.

