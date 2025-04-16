Home>>
Chinese mainland opposes any military ties between U.S., Taiwan
(Xinhua) 14:55, April 16, 2025
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland resolutely opposes any military ties between the United States and Taiwan, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, noting that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair and allows no external interference.
