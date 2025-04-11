Home>>
Growth of U.S. exports to China outpaces its global export growth since 2001
By Zhong Wenxing (People's Daily Online) 16:07, April 11, 2025
US exports to China have grown much faster than its exports to the rest of the world.
Since China's entry into the WTO, US exports to China have grown rapidly, making China an important export market for the US.
According to UN statistics, in 2024, US goods exports to China reached $143.55 billion, representing a 648.4 percent increase from $19.18 billion in 2001, which far exceeded its overall export growth of 183.1 percent during the same period.
