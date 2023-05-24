China's new ambassador assumes office in the United States

CGTN) 09:25, May 24, 2023

Ambassador Xie Feng, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America, arrived in the United States on Tuesday to assume office.

The ambassador met with Chinese and foreign reporters at the arrival hall in the JFK International Airport in New York.

"At present, the China-US relationship is faced with serious difficulties and challenges. My appointment means to me not only honor, but also enormous responsibilities," Xie said.

