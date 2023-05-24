Home>>
China's new ambassador assumes office in the United States
(CGTN) 09:25, May 24, 2023
Ambassador Xie Feng, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America, arrived in the United States on Tuesday to assume office.
The ambassador met with Chinese and foreign reporters at the arrival hall in the JFK International Airport in New York.
"At present, the China-US relationship is faced with serious difficulties and challenges. My appointment means to me not only honor, but also enormous responsibilities," Xie said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- From the heartland, bilateral comity sought
- China reviews US cyber attack cases, saying US owes explanation over leaked Pentagon docs
- Agriculture seen as key to US-China ties
- China firmly opposes U.S. arrangement for Tsai Ing-wen's "transit" trip
- Taiwan leader's 'transit' through US protested
- US bill called move to hamper China
- Tsai's 'transit' through US strongly opposed
- US aims to hinder China’s devt by stripping it of developing status
- Nearly 60% of US respondents believe US-launched trade war against China hurts US: GT poll
- China's tech cooperation won't be hindered by US 'decoupling'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.