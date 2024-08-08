Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson's remarks on Harris' running mate pick
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. presidential election is the domestic affair of the United States, China has no comment on it, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
According to reports, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.
When asked to comment on how the choice might impact China-U.S. relations, spokesperson Mao Ning said that China has no comment on it as the presidential election is the domestic affair of the United States.
"We hope the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction under the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation and work for the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations for the benefit of both countries and the wider world," Mao said.
