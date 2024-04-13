Spokesperson calls for China-U.S. joint efforts to promote military ties

Xinhua) 11:06, April 13, 2024

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday expressed the hope that the United States will work with China toward the same goal of promoting the steady development of ties between the two militaries and reinforcing the positive outlook of the relationship.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, also expressed hopes that the U.S. side will strengthen dialogue with China in a mutually respectful way, manage differences prudently, and advance cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping recently spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone at the request of the latter, Wu said the call had charted the course for the development of relations between the two militaries.

According to Wu, the efforts by the two sides to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state included holding the 17th China-U.S. Defense Policy Coordination Talks and the working team meeting for China-U.S. Military Maritime Consultative Agreement Meeting.

Wu said the two defense authorities have been maintaining communication and coordination on other exchange programs.

