Feature: Chinese language gains popularity among Ghanaian students as bilateral ties deepen

ACCRA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Afua Ampaw, 13, a second-year junior high school student at the Cornerstone International Academy in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, has been learning Chinese for years.

Her interest was first ignited while watching Chinese movies and dramas. "As I started watching the dramas, I realized how beautiful Chinese culture and language are, and I took an interest in them," Ampaw told Xinhua on Thursday during a competition to mark the Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana (CIUG).

"When I found out about the Confucius Institutes, I decided to take my first step, to come here and learn Chinese," she said.

After enrolling in the course, Ampaw quickly proved to be a fast language learner. "I was able to write 50 characters after learning them within one month."

She said the Chinese language has bolstered her understanding of Chinese culture, including the values of diligence, honesty, and discipline, which have benefited her immensely in life.

Moreover, she is eyeing more opportunities. "You can have the chance to go and study in China. There are many business opportunities as China-Africa relations continue to grow and strengthen," she said.

Ampaw is one of numerous Chinese language enthusiasts in Ghana who have benefited from the expansion of language education programs provided by three Confucius Institutes across the country. As the bilateral ties between Ghana and China deepen, Ghana has seen a growing number of Chinese learners who aspire to make a difference in their lives.

Nyameba Akuoko-Acheampong, a 10-year-old learner from the Rising Sun Montessori School, won the first prize in her category.

"I was overjoyed when my name came up as the winner. I urge all my peers to encourage themselves and get involved with learning Chinese, because it can take them far in life," she said.

Jonathan Atandzi, headteacher of the Rising Sun Montessori School, said the school has seen year-on-year improvement in learners' assimilation of the language due to the dedication of the educators and the perseverance of the learners.

According to him, this marks the second consecutive year the school has won an award in the same category. "These awards show how serious we are with the language and the curriculum that we run in our schools."

"For logistics, we don't have much of a problem. Since we collaborate with the Confucius Institute, they always support us with qualified teachers to teach the language at our school," Atandzi added.

Clement Appah, Ghanaian director of the Confucius Institute at the CIUG, expressed optimism about the growing enthusiasm for Chinese language learning in Ghana.

"The fact that more and more people are getting interested in learning Chinese means that we have more people potentially able to communicate in Chinese and able to represent Ghana when it is needed," he said. "I expect that the Ghana-China relationship will continue to improve, and more and more people will get to understand the Chinese culture."

