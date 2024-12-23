Chinese community, UNESCO support Ghanaian orphanage with donations, renovation

Xinhua) 13:07, December 23, 2024

ACCRA, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Ghana and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Saturday donated assorted items to an orphanage in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

The donations included bedding, toiletries, powder detergent, food, beverages, and cash to the Motherly Love Orphanage, which houses more than 60 children.

The occasion also witnessed the unveiling of the newly renovated structure housing the orphanage, funded by the Chinese community.

Tang Hong, chairman of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, said the Chinese community is always committed to fulfilling social responsibility by supporting needy residents.

"Ghanaians are naturally hospitable, very kind, and love foreigners, and the Chinese enterprises would like to donate to those in need," Tang said. "Every child has the right to grow and have a better life and dreams, so our coming and donation will motivate them to have better lives, and maybe after a year or two, they will improve."

The Chinese enterprise leader pledged the readiness of the Chinese community to continue to support the orphanage to put smiles on the faces of the children and make life easy for them.

John Azuma, chief executive officer of the Motherly Love Orphanage, said the donation by the Chinese community and UNESCO would bring the orphanage great relief because the items donated are the critical daily needs of the home.

He noted that the Chinese community has been supporting the orphanage in many other ways, including the renovation of the structure that houses the orphanage, medical screening, and critical medical interventions for some of the children.

"We are grateful to the Chinese that our story continues to touch their heart, and they have been of immense help to us. We pray that this will continue," Azuma added.

