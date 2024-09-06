Senior CPC official meets Ghanaian president

Xinhua) 09:04, September 06, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Xi on Thursday met with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said China stands ready to work with Ghana to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to continuously push for new progress in bilateral relations.

China is willing to deepen anti-corruption cooperation with Ghana, Li said.

Akufo-Addo said he looks forward to implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC summit to promote bilateral relations to a new level.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)