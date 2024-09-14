Chinese ambassador vows to expand cooperation with Ghana

ACCRA, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa late Thursday pledged to expand cooperation with Ghana in various fields.

At a press briefing on key outcomes of the just-ended 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Tong highlighted the significance of China-Ghana relations and vowed China's commitment to further deepening the relations for mutual benefit.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction that the friendship between the two countries has remained strong and enduring despite changes in the international landscape.

"China is ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Ghana and continue providing assistance to the best of its ability to Ghana in developing the economy and improving people's livelihoods," he said. "China is ready to expand cooperation with Ghana in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, energy, mineral resources, and infrastructure."

The ambassador also pledged China's support for Ghana in its work as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term. "China is ready to enhance strategic coordination with Ghana on international and regional issues."

Tong also said China is willing to work with Ghana to jointly implement the various results of the 2024 FOCAC summit.

