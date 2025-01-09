Xi's special envoy attends inauguration of Ghanaian president

Xinhua) 08:57, January 09, 2025

ACCRA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Hao Mingjin on Tuesday attended the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

After the inauguration, Mahama met with Hao, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, on bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Hao conveyed Xi's warm congratulations and best wishes to Mahama. He said that China deeply values its traditional friendship with Ghana and remains committed to fostering China-Ghana relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. China is ready to take this opportunity to enhance communication with Ghana within the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, aiming to elevate the China-Ghana strategic partnership to new heights, Hao said.

Mahama asked the Chinese envoy to convey his greetings and respect to Xi and extended his sincere gratitude to the Chinese president for dispatching a special envoy to attend his inauguration. He highly praised the achievements in Ghana-China relations and reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields to further advance bilateral ties.

