Xi's special envoy to attend Ghana's presidential inauguration

Xinhua) 09:10, January 07, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Hao Mingjin will attend the inauguration of Ghanaian President-elect John Dramani Mahama in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, on Jan. 7, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced here on Monday.

Hao, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will travel to the Republic of Ghana at the invitation of the African country's government, Guo said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)