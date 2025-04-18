Police, bystander pull woman from bridge
(People's Daily App) 14:25, April 18, 2025
A police officer and a passer-by leap over guardrails to prevent a woman from jumping off a bridge in Zaoyang, Hubei Province on Sunday April 13. Surveillance video shows Officer Wang Yufeng, his colleagues and the unnamed bystander grabbing her from behind and dragging her away from the ledge.
